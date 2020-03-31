Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19 response, other topics at 4:00 p.m.

Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing at 4:00 p.m.m today to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in North Dakota and related topics.

13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the health department Tuesday morning, bringing the state total to 122.

20 people have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus and three people have died.

25 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota have recovered.

The health department has been updating its numbers twice a day. This afternoon, shortly before the governor speaks, the department is expected to update the numbers from today’s testing.

