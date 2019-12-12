Gov. Noem of SD sports NDSU attire after bet with Gov. Burgum

Govs. Doug Burgum, of North Dakota, and Kristi Noem, of South Dakota, wagered a bet on the Dakota Marker game…

If North Dakota State University won, Noem would have to sport their attire, but if South Dakota State University won, Burgum would have to wear theirs.

The winner was… NDSU!

The game was played on Oct. 26 and NDSU won 23 to 16.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Noem admitted defeat and posted two pictures of herself sporting NDSU attire.

“I keep my promises….but I’m not happy about it @DougBurgum and I had a little wager on the Dakota Marker game and @NDSUfootball came out on top….but boy did @SDSUFootball gave them a fight. Thanks for the gear Governor….I Hope next year we see you in a @GoJacksSDSU jersey” the post read.

Gov. Burgum replied in a tweet that said, “Great states, great universities, great teams and @govkristinoem is a great sport! Thanks to @GoJacksFB for hosting @FirstLadyND & me along with @CollegeGameDay in Brookings. See you at the next Dakota Marker game on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Fargodome! #GoBison“

The next Dakota Marker game will be Oct. 17, 2020.