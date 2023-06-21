BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission wants to make sure our Native American citizens are treated fairly under the law and in our communities. This requires a push from all sides of the government — including from both the federal and state.

The Government to Government Partnerships conference was hosted by the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, and held at the Bismark Event Center. The purpose of this conference is to highlight current state and nationwide issues along with resolutions within the Native American community.

Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum kicked off the event on Wednesday. The goal of this conference, he states, is to strengthen relationships and recognize the native tribes within North Dakota.

“Every enrolled member of the five tribes, with which we share geography, is also a North Dakota citizen,” says Gov. Burgum. “So from my first day in office to working on improving the lives of our people in spite of our success of every North Dakotan, and some of the biggest challenges we faced have been within the tribal communities that have been trapped inside of a broken federal system for over 150 years.”

The tribal community not only struggles with equality, but also with drug usage. According to tribalepicenters.org, one of the many issues that our Native Americans face here in America and in our state is drug overdose. The overdose death rate amongst Indigenous people is 13.7 deaths per 100,000, which exceeds the national rate.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum states that the reason for the increased death rate is due to the lack of culture-based treatments for the tribal people in our state — and that some may even be too shamed to reach out for help.

“It’s important to look at the addiction not as a moral failing, but as a disease,” she states. “And really, for health care, communities, incarceration, you know for everyone, to start looking at it as a disease, and not a moral failing.”

Kathryn was overcome by her emotions as she explained how she could relate to the struggle with speaking out — sharing her past experience with drug addiction with the crowd as she did so. She hopes that her story will help put a stop to the stigma. One of her objectives is to make a great impact within the native community in order to help them gain the proper health care and rehabilitation they deserve.

“There are so many changes,” Kathryn explains. “The stigma will be eliminated. In health care, there is no wing of a hospital that’s the Susan Smith addiction wing. Also, things we need- of course you know we have cancer, we have all these different things, but we just don’t have this kind of thing. So we need to focus on health care in lots of other places, and we can do that by eliminating the stigma.”

Governor Doug Burgum says that they’re not just doing things for the tribes, but that they’re with the tribes, every step of the way.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” he states, “and it’s important. It’s our job to do so.”

The Government to Government Relations Conference is open to the public, and will continue Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.