Gov. Burgum pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday morning, the governor hosted the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning at the Capitol.

The two rambunctious birds, named “Liberty” and “Union” were brought in by the North Dakota Turkey Federation. Gov. Doug Burgum says this year’s pardoning had a special consideration.

Both birds could be pardoned as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines and flock together for Thanksgiving.

The governor also said the state of North Dakota raises around a million turkeys a year.

This year, people from Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center were on hand to get turkeys, of the frozen variety, to highlight all the work these two organizations do for the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss