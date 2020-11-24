Gov. Burgum pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

Tuesday morning, the governor hosted the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning at the Capitol.

The two rambunctious birds, named “Liberty” and “Union” were brought in by the North Dakota Turkey Federation. Gov. Doug Burgum says this year’s pardoning had a special consideration.

Both birds could be pardoned as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines and flock together for Thanksgiving.

The governor also said the state of North Dakota raises around a million turkeys a year.

This year, people from Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center were on hand to get turkeys, of the frozen variety, to highlight all the work these two organizations do for the community.

