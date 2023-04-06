(KXNET) — It is officially signed into law, the Month of the Military Child, by Governor Burgum. So what does this mean, and why is this important in North Dakota?

“I don’t get to see my dad every night,” said military child, Lucy Hoadley.

“Moving around we have to make new friends everywhere we go because we have to move to new bases,” said military child, Wesley Hoadley.

These are just some of the sacrifices children of the military experience every day.

Which is why it is said, when one decides to stand for our nation or state, their family is serving right along with them. Now, April 6, 2023 will be a day that will go down in history.

Because Governor Doug Burgum has officially proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child.

“At the end of the day what matters is the well-being and the children and families, that’s always top of the line,” said the Governor.

There are a few bills focusing on military families this legislative session.

Senate Bill 2182 allows childcare providers who serve military families to bypass DHHS licensing if the provider is already certified through the Family Child Care program administered by the U.S. Department of Defense.

House Bill 1132 gives military-connected children the option of beginning their education virtually at a North Dakota school before they even arrive in the state.

The two bills are two steps forward in the governor’s direction to become the most military-friendly state in the nation.

As he signed the bills, those around him clapped in praise and wore purple to support.

“I grew up a military child. I am now the proud parent of two military kids. You know I’ve gotten a front-row seat and grown a very deep appreciation for the very unique contributions that military kids make their extremely resilient, extremely courageous, and serve right alongside their parents in a very unique way,” said Minot Air Force Base, 5th Bomb Wing Commander, Daniel Hoadley.

“She really gets to go and experience really fun things,” said mom, Amy Anton.

“I’m glad that she’s taking part in it. It’s like a nice thing for her to look at and it gives her leadership qualities and gives her an idea of what other children and other families are going through,” says military dad, Eric Anton.

Dozens of military children from across the state came to the Capitol, to celebrate this big day and to showcase what they do for families like theirs.

Many military children in our state volunteer and help other military families too. It’s an act of service following in their parents’ footsteps.

“It’s great to know that I am somewhat a part of what my dad does,” said award recipient, Eden Anton.

“Having so many friends in so many places,” said Lucy.

According to the Department of Defense, North Dakota currently has about 5,500 Guard and Reserve members with 2,400 spouses and 4,200 children, and nearly 7,300 active duty service members.