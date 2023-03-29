BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At the State Capitol, nearly 200 veterans and neighbors were present at the Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday.

“More than 2.7 million Americans, including 15,000 North Dakotans, served during the Vietnam War of 1961 to 1975,” proclaimed Governor Doug Burgum at the ceremony. “This includes 42,000 Native Americans who served the U.S. Armed forces.”

March 29, 2023 marks 50 years since the remaining combat troops and released Prisoners of War departed Vietnam. Only support staff remained in the area until April 30, 1975.

“During that time, we had many causalities,” Burgum continued. “More than 150,000 service members were wounded. More than 58,000 American men and women lost their lives. That includes 238 North Dakotans that never came home.”

During the ceremony, state legislators read the names of the 238 North Dakotans that were killed during the Vietnam War. It was also mentioned that unlike in previous wars, many Vietnam veterans were not welcomed home or honored. However, the nation is working to do better at honoring its armed forces when they return.

“Each of these young men and women left their homes to faithfully and honorably service their country,” Burgum declared. “And while they didn’t get the homecoming they deserved, their service and sacrifice will always be remembered and respected. Especially here in North Dakota.”

Along with honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country, Governor Doug Burgum signed the 2023 Vietnam Veterans’ Day Proclamation.

“I do hereby proclaim March 29th, 2023, Vietnam Veterans Day in the state of North Dakota,” announced Gov. Burgum.

The ceremony concluded with a performance of Taps.