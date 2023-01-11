BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Governor Doug Burgum is shaking hands with all sorts of folks at the capitol.

On Wednesday, he was tasked with holding the attention of a younger audience.

The governor sat down to read a book to a handful of kids during a lunchtime story session.

The children were brought to the capitol by the group USpire ND, which was promoting early childhood education.

The governor read a few stories to the children, including Little Blue Truck.

“I think sometimes when people hear early childhood, they think of kids and desks and classrooms, and that’s not it,” USpire ND Executive Director Missi Baranko said. “Early childhood education really focuses on the family and supporting the family and meeting the child’s needs, at home or in childcare or whatever environment they’re in.”

USpire is funded thanks to state, federal as well as grant money.