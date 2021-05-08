Governor Burgum signs 5 new bills and partially vetoes 1

Governor Doug Burgum has signed on to 3 House Bills and 2 Senate Bills. The governor also signed Senate Bill 2030, but vetoed Section 5 of said bill.

Senate Bill 2030 is an act to provide an appropriation to the state board of higher education for the higher education challenge matching grant program. Burgum signed the bill but specifically vetoed Section 5.

In his veto message, Burgum stated that “Section 5 threatens a $2,800,000 penalty on each of our institutions of higher education that is void of due process and egregious in its amount, threatens mandatory criminal charges for state employees, and may be in direct conflict with House Bill 1503.”

Known as the campus free speech bill, House Bill 1503 reinforces and strengthens First Amendment rights on college campuses.

Governor Burgum continued by stating, “the penalty in Section 5 is imposed without due process. The State Board of Higher Education is simply instructed to deduct the $2.8 million without providing the institution with formal notice, an opportunity for hearing, or a determination by an objective fact finder.”

As for the Bills that Governor Burgum has passed, they are listed below:

House Bill 1209: A BILL for an Act to amend and reenact section 20.1-05-04 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the use of dogs in the recovery of big game.

House Bill 1395: AN ACT to adjust state agency spending authority approved by the emergency commission and budget section; to provide a statement of legislative intent; to provide an appropriation; to provide an exemption; to provide for retroactive application; and to declare an emergency.

House Bill 1465: AN ACT to create and enact a new section to chapter 23‑12 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to vaccine information; to amend and reenact section 26.1‑36‑09.15 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to coverage of telehealth services; to provide for a legislative management study; and to declare an emergency.

Senate Bill 2004: AN ACT to provide an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the state auditor; to amend and reenact sections 54‑10‑01 and 54‑10‑10 of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the powers and duties of the state auditor and the salary of the state auditor; to provide for a report; and to declare an emergency.

Senate Bill 2021: A BILL for an Act to provide an appropriation for defraying the expenses of workforce safety and insurance; and to provide for a report to the legislative assembly.

To read more about these Bills and other Bills that have been passed during the legislature, you can visit the North Dakota Legislative Branch website.