Governor, families attend send-off for North Dakota National Guardsmen heading to Southern border

One hundred twenty-five members of the North Dakota National Guard received a send-off on Friday before they head to the Southern border.

The Guardsmen, along with their families, gathered at the Community Bowl.

Members of the 957th Engineer Company will be assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Family members in attendance say they had mixed feelings about the deployment, while Gov. Doug Burgum spoke proudly of the guard.





North Dakota National Guard send off | Courtesy: Gov. Doug Burgum

“I was pretty upset. I was a little nervous about how it would go, you know, the separation with the kids and the, my boyfriend leaving for a year is a long time. So, a little nervous, excited for him for the new opportunity, but very nervous,” said Chelsea Kuhlman.

“You’re going to represent our state and nation with skills and professionalism. We’re proud of you. Thank you for your service and thanks to all the families and veterans for being here today,” said Burgum.

Burgum has said he plans to visit the Guardsmen at the border while they are deployed.