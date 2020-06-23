Governor: North Dakota close to last stage of reopening plan

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says several counties in the state are close to reaching the fifth and final stage of a reopening plan that would allow businesses to resume normal operations under standard precautions to minimize risk of the coronavirus.

Burgum says the state’s color-coded risk assessment plan currently ranks the state as a whole in the fourth or green stage.

That is generally considered low risk but limits bars and restaurants to less than 100 percent capacity.

He says officials will make another assessment next month on how many counties have qualified to move into the fifth or blue stage.