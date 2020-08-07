Governor’s photo contest calls on North Dakotans to show off their state

Coronavirus
North Dakotans with a passion for photography have an opportunity to enter the Governor’s photo contest.

With six different categories, people have the option to show off wildlife, road trips and their hometown, but some things have changed since COVID-19 hit — like the most entered category: scenery.

As a way to give people who are practicing social distance an option, they split the category into two.

“You know, we’ve got people who are still trying to get out and about. Right now, get away from their homes a little bit, but still trying to stay safe. And the things you’re doing are the things we want to showcase. So you know, you’re already taking the photographs,” explained Cassie Theurer, the Digital Asset Specialist for the North Dakota Department of Travel and Tourism.

Also, the way people submit their photos has changed from in-person to an online option or through the mail.

The contest was originally established in 2004 when Sen. John Hoeven held the Governor’s seat.

