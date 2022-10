The dirt is down and over 100 of the best cowboys and cowgirls are ready to compete for the title of Badlands Circuit Champ!



This event brings all of the best cowboys and cowgirls head-to-head in eight events. They’ve competed all summer long and wrap up the season at the finals in Minot.



In addition to rodeo, there are exhibits and vendors, live music by Mud Butte on Saturday night and mutton busting.

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo takes place Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.