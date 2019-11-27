Grain bins opened, thousands of bushels of corn spilled in apparent vandalism

Apparent vandalism is costing a farmer thousands and adding to the list of issues with this year’s harvest.

This picture was taken west of Fairmount, N.D.

The owner of these grain bins, Mark Meyer, told the sheriff’s office someone opened the doors to his bins — spilling out what looks to be thousands of bushels of corn.

Meyer noticed the spill early yesterday morning.

Farm crews are working to recover as much of it as possible.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.