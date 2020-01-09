Grain elevator goes up in flames in Ross

Crews are working to put out a fire at the United Quality Cooperative elevator in Ross.

Fire crews from Tioga and Stanley responded to the scene in Mountrail County.

Sheriff’s deputies say soybeans were being dried at the elevator when the fire broke out.

According to officials, high wind and a shortage of water on scene are slowing down the process of extinguishing the flames. More water is expected to be delivered to Ross from New Town.

Officials say no injuries have been reported as of late Thursday afternoon.

KX News will update you as we learn more about the elevator fire.

Video courtesy: Jodie Harshbarger Sagaser