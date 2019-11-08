Grain experts say farmers had a decent harvest

The drenching rains that started this fall left many local farmers with uncertainty this harvest season. But producers in one part of the state say they lucked out.

Grain experts in Garrison say local farmers were able to get about 70 percent of small grains up before the weather could ruin them. The general manager of The Elevator in Garrison says farmers were fairly lucky — but now they have more to worry about.

“Right now the guys are just finishing the beans, so we’re getting the beans off on the frozen ground. They’re trying to get what they ended up leaving on their first go-round and got a lot of corn and sunflower out there. That’s going to be the next struggle,” Chris Gratton, General Manager, CHS Garrison.

He also says most farmers are cashing in on their crops now, because the market is slightly better than it was two months ago.