Gramma Jo’s in Sawyer ready to welcome back customers

Businesses across the state reopened on Friday, following new guidelines from the state. For one restaurant in Sawyer, reopening their business has a different meaning.

“We didn’t really have the desire to open a restaurant. My boyfriend always had the dream to open a restaurant,” says Desi Jai, co-owner of Gramma Jo’s.

Desi Jai and her boyfriend Mike had never owned a business before. And after many attempts to get a restaurant up and running, Gramma Jo’s Eatery was finally open. But soon after they opened their doors, they hit another hurdle.

“We started in February, we were approximately opened for 2 weeks when the closure came in,” adds Desi.

Closures from COVID-19 forced the new business owners to quickly think of a new way to keep business going, and not let what they worked so hard for, to fail.

Desi adds, “We did take out, we do delivery, we were selling off sale, and like I said it was more word of mouth because people really want us to stay here.

“It was a very tricky, very stressful time and thank God that the people were very supportive of it,” says Mike Popham. co-owner of the Sawyer restaurant.

The support of the community kept the business afloat and now they are ready to get back to business as normal. Jai says the experience has taught her many lessons, that she hopes other entrepreneurs will gain from.

Jai adds, “There is a possibility that you will fail, but you just have to take that chance and reach out to people and show people that you have something that they need.”

And even in small towns like Sawyer, people will rally together behind you…even in times of uncertainty.

Gramma Joe’s opened their dine-in area Friday for customers. The owners say they are ready to see those familiar faces back in the restaurant.