Grand Forks man accused of starting fire apartment sentenced

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A Grand Forks man accused of starting an apartment fire in Bismarck that displaced six families has been sentenced.

Forty-five-year-old Eduardo Rodriquez was sentenced to one and a half years of probation after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors for the June 5 fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a blaze at Washington Court on South Washington Street and were still at the scene when an alarm at Pier One came in. Officers located Rodriguez in the area and arrested him.

He was originally charged with arson and two criminal mischief felonies. However, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the arson charge was reduced to a misdemeanor reckless endangerment when lab tests about the origin of the fire were not conclusive and Rodriguez’s substance abuse on the night of the fire made intent difficult to prove.

Six families were displaced by the fire and it caused more than $300,000 in damage to the building.

