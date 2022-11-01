GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries, according to police.

Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.

According to officials, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison shot his mother Wednesday at the home they shared in Grand Forks. Police say he turned the gun on himself and was found dead in their driveway.

Officials say the shooting was domestic-related, but that their investigation is continuing.