GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — A man has now died, after a crop duster crash this afternoon.

According to NDHP, at around 3:30 p.m. September 12, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a report of a downed aircraft north of Grand Forks.

According to the NDHP, emergency crews found a crop duster crashed in a farm field.

The pilot was the only one in the aircraft and died at the scene. NDHP reports the pilot was a 33-year-old man from Grand Forks.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the crash.

Any inquiries about the crash should be directed to them.