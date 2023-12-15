THOMPSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was seriously injured in an off-Highway vehicle (OHV) rollover crash just after 6 p.m. on Friday near Thompson.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Grand Forks man was driving a Polaris Ranger west on 9th Avenue NE from Thompson to Grand Forks when he drove into a ditch and rolled.

He was ejected and found by a passerby who reported the crash. Emergency crews brought him to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.