A 33-year-old Grand Forks man driving a snowplow was rear-ended by a man driving a compact SUV Tuesday evening.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old was driving the snowplow in a convoy on I-29 at about 4:40 p.m., cleaning the highway during the blizzard. The snowplow was driving at about 30 mph when a 48-year-old Manvel man struck the back of the snowplow in a Buick.

The 48-year-old was injured and was cited for careless driving-striking snow removal equipment.