Grand Forks woman dies in house fire

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators are still working to learn what caused a deadly fire just north of Grand Forks over the weekend.

Authorities say they first got the report from a 911 call coming from the house on North 52nd Street. 

The state fire marshal is still investigating where the fire started. And, family members tell WDAY an elderly woman died inside the home and that her name was Joyce Kuster.

Her family says she had a strong love for her entire family, including all of her cats. 

The grandmother was a part of the Grand Forks community for her entire life. 

Kuster ran the Sunnywood Cemetery and Kuster Wagon Wheel Stables.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"

Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentenced"

Armstrong Running

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armstrong Running"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge