Grand Forks woman dies in house fire

Investigators are still working to learn what caused a deadly fire just north of Grand Forks over the weekend.

Authorities say they first got the report from a 911 call coming from the house on North 52nd Street.

The state fire marshal is still investigating where the fire started. And, family members tell WDAY an elderly woman died inside the home and that her name was Joyce Kuster.

Her family says she had a strong love for her entire family, including all of her cats.

The grandmother was a part of the Grand Forks community for her entire life.

Kuster ran the Sunnywood Cemetery and Kuster Wagon Wheel Stables.