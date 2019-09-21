Live Now
Grand Junction is donating hundreds of sandwiches to help those in need

The local sandwich shop launched Subtember to give back to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

During the month of September, for every sub purchased online, the restaurant will donate a sandwich to the soup kitchen.

So far this month, Grand Junction has donated 400 sandwiches and the owner says this is a great way to help the community.

“Mark at Heaven Helpers has been doing this for a long time, he pours his heart and soul into this just like we do. As a small business, we pour our heart and soul into bringing something good to the community. So, we want to do our part and give back and help a business that has the same values that we believe in,” said Colton Shoults, Owner of Grand Junction.

Grand Junction hopes to donate more than 800 sandwiches by the end of the month.

