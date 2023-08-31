NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new state-of-the-art facility is being celebrated on Thursday in New Town.

The day started off with a prayer, singing, drums, and the tradition of elders from different regions marching, making sure the eagle feathers did not touch the ground.

More than 100 people, including Tribal elders, students, government officials, and more marked the grand opening of the MHA Nation’s new administration headquarters and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A lunch was also provided by TDH and Homesteaders.

One unique feature is the artwork inside, which is from artists in the area, along with its overlook of the state’s biggest lake.

Plus the facility is much bigger than their previous one.

“I feel like it is going to be a huge benefit to the tribe and the state and the well-being of people in the area in general because, with the new space we have, it is going to open up more jobs which means more people which means more work being done every given day,” said Tyler White, the events coordinator for MHA Nation.

Located on the second floor, are the tribal council chambers, along with a kitchen, and places to sit and relax or work.

Chairman Mark Fox recognized all those present at the ceremony who helped put this event together and make the project come true.

There are geothermal heating pumps underneath to help keep the place warm when it is cold.

There are even segment offices as well as support staff.

Fox mentioned it takes a team to run a tribe.

“The significance I think it demonstrates and allows us to showcase how much the MHA nation has grown. It is growth,” said Mark N. Fox, the MHA Nation Tribal Chairman.

According to Chairman Fox, there is more to come.

Chairman Fox says they are planning to also make this a destination resort.

Plus, they are hoping to bring in a federal agency in the building that’s just to the left of this new one.