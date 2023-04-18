MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The new Magic City Discovery Center has announced its grand opening, and everyone is invited.

The mission of the Discovery Center is to engage kids and their families in the magic of lifelong learning through discovery, creativity, and play. The dream of building a children’s museum in Minot started in 2013 when the Give 360 group came up with the idea.

The dream then became a reality with the completion of the $20 million project — which was funded by private donations, the Department of Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, Minot Parks, the City of Minot, and the ND Department of Public Instruction.

“This Discovery Center is a world-class facility and one of a kind,” explains Executive Director Wendy Keller. “The signature Magic Climber complete with a B-52 bomber atop an oil derrick is sure to captivate the young minds that will be visiting the center to discover, create, explore, and learn in our 12 unique galleries and over 150 hands-on learning exhibits.”

According to a news release, the grand opening happening on Friday, May 5, and begins at 10 a.m.

If you would like information about annual and corporate memberships to the Discovery Center, admission, and hours, you can visit their website or Facebook page.