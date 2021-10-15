Grand opening held for affordable housing complex in Minot

An affordable housing complex is now open after just over a year of construction.

Blu on Broadway had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Friday. There are four levels, 42 apartments and underground parking.

Epic Companies owns the property and a representative said that having affordable housing options is important.

“It ensures that people of all kinds are able to have a nice place to live and feel safe and comfortable,” said McKenzy Braaten, VP of marketing and public relations. “One thing that we really wanted to do is make sure that the quality of the building held up to what we wanted it to and that’s something that we can proudly say that we were able to do and we were able to bring in good pricing for the community of Minot.”

Epic Companies will begin construction on a similar type of apartment complex in Minot, called the Tracks, next year.