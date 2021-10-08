Grand opening held for Minot animal shelter

After being in a temporary location for more than a year, an area animal shelter had its grand opening Friday.

After fundraising since 2017, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot celebrated its new building with a ribbon-cutting joined by the Chamber of Commerce.

Their new facility cost $3.5 million and has indoor and outdoor dog kennels, a surgery suite and cat enrichment rooms.

The new building is double the size of the old building.

“It wasn’t like the best environment so we wanted to give them a good place where it didn’t feel just like a normal shelter,” said Laura Garcia, the director of operations. “That they could have plenty of enrichment and it would just be a nice facility for them.”

The shelter will begin taking in animals next weekend and they are still looking to hire more workers.

If you’re interested in applying, you can email a resume to admin@svaspets.com or head to their website.

