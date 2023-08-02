MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)— The Silver Dollar Bar will celebrate its grand reopening on August 16 at 4 p.m. with a ribbon dedication at its 200 East Main location.

Under new ownership, the Silver Dollar Bar will reopen to the public with a refreshed, new look. The bar’s improvements include new bar tops, new flooring, updated bathrooms to comply with ADA standards, a fire suppression system, and updates to the building exterior. Bar Manager Zach Wanner added: “We are excited to keep the history of the Silver Dollar alive while preserving the name.”

The Silver Dollar Bar will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. and will offer a wide selection of craft beers and specialty drinks.