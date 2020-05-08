Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Grand Theater in Bismarck plans to re-open the end of May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For those ready to give going to the movies again a try, it’s going to look a little different. Bismarck’s Grand Theaters will reopen on May 22 with new guidelines for things like seating, sanitation and concessions.

Out of the 22 screens at the Grand, only six or seven will be available, at 20 percent capacity. Showtimes will be staggered to give staff time to disinfect and clean between showings.

“I think people are excited. It’s a little bit of a getaway to be able to, you know, put things aside for a couple hours and come in here and see a movie,” said Russell Fix, Manager at Grand Theaters.

Since Hollywood is shut down right now, new movies aren’t being released. The Grand plans to mix in some classic fan favorites, along with the movies that were previously released. Tickets will be $5 until newer films show up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge