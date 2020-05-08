Grand Theater in Bismarck plans to re-open the end of May

For those ready to give going to the movies again a try, it’s going to look a little different. Bismarck’s Grand Theaters will reopen on May 22 with new guidelines for things like seating, sanitation and concessions.

Out of the 22 screens at the Grand, only six or seven will be available, at 20 percent capacity. Showtimes will be staggered to give staff time to disinfect and clean between showings.

“I think people are excited. It’s a little bit of a getaway to be able to, you know, put things aside for a couple hours and come in here and see a movie,” said Russell Fix, Manager at Grand Theaters.

Since Hollywood is shut down right now, new movies aren’t being released. The Grand plans to mix in some classic fan favorites, along with the movies that were previously released. Tickets will be $5 until newer films show up.