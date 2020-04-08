Grand Theatre in Williston offering drive-up concessions

After the Grand Theatre in Williston closed on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to offer a drive-up for their customers with something that everyone loves when going to the movies — move theater popcorn.

On weekends, the Grand Theatre is offering drive-up concessions where an employee will come out to your car, greet you and take your order. You can order movie theater popcorn and drinks to take home on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m.

You can order from a Grand combo, which is two buckets of popcorn and four XL drinks, for $20; an XL combo, which is one bucket of popcorn and two XL drinks, for $14; and a Large combo, which is one large popcorn and two large drinks, for $12; or each item is for sale individually as well.

The Grand Theatre is located at 211 Main St. in Williston.