SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — Technology can provide a great foundation for learning — and in Sawyer, one business is giving back to its local kids right in the classroom.

Gramma Jo’s Eatery in Sawyer made a donation to their local school in order to bring more smart boards to the school — which, according to school leaders, cost about $3,000 each.

These boards, they say, will help students from the community get more involved in learning with some high-tech interactive options.

“It means a lot to us,” explained Sawyer School Principal Heather Ell, “because these are very expensive pieces of technology that would not be possible without the contributions of our local community.”

This is not the first time Gramma Jo’s Eatery has donated to their local school system. Earlier in the month, they donated to McKinley School to help them pay for new playground equipment.

“We were thinking about something to donate to for Sawyer School,” said Gramma Jo’s owner Mike Popham. “It was about a month ago I believe we decided to give Heather a call. We asked what is needed the most at the school that would benefit everybody, and she gave us some options. We decided to do the learning boards to help better the community’s children and education.”

According to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, kids can be auditory, visual, or kinesthetic learners — and studies show the smart boards Gramma Jo’s donated can help foster all types of learning accommodating all children.