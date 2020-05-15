Grandparents are becoming their grandkids’ guardians at an increasing rate, thanks to the opioid crisis

In North Dakota, 6,000 children live with a relative, with no parent present. And in many of these households, a grandparent takes over raising the kids.

In fact, well over 3,000 are now responsible for their grandchildren who live with them.

Many of these scenarios are a direct effect of drug abuse and the opioid crisis, leaving many grandparents with seemingly no choice.

“I took my grandson when he was about a year,” an anonymous guardian shared.

We won’t be showing the now 5-year-old boy involved or share his grandmother’s identity for the safety of the entire family.

Her son is able to visit, but the child’s mother hasn’t in three years.

“His mother was in an abusive relationship and showed up bruised from head to toe. And there were drugs, paraphernalia, alcohol everywhere. I just decided with the help of my son, so his dad, that we would just not allow him to go back into that situation,” the guardian explained.

But taking a child away from their parent, even for all the right reasons, isn’t easy.

“I tried to do it with a friend where we had a paper notarized, but it wasn’t official. And so I was basically told that if the cops showed up and they wanted to take him, there was a good chance that he could be taken out of the home. I kind of just lived in fear.”

Bismarck Attorney Patrick Waters handles criminal defense and bankruptcy cases, but much of his caseload is family work, including this case.

“It is fairly common and it’s getting more and more common. The difficulty is: what happens when you go to a school? What happens when you go to the doctor, and you say, ‘My child is sick?’ And they say, ‘Are you the parent?’ And you say, ‘No,'” shared the Heartland Law Office Attorney.

That’s where filing for guardianship and going before a judge comes in.

“Now it has to be renewed on a yearly basis unless the court makes a determination that it wants to have a longer period, and the longest period that a court can grant is three years,” Waters added.

With a guardianship, you’re not mom or dad, but you are stepping in their shoes and can decide when the child can see anyone, including their parents, especially in drug-related cases.

“Sometimes the parents want to think about themselves, and it’s a selfish thing: ‘I want to see, I want to see my baby, it’s Christmastime.’ But you haven’t seen him in months, in my case, years,” the anonymous guardian emphasized.

Waters says judges are generally hesitant to take the child back from the grandparent–

“But it’s expensive,” the guardian explained.

There is no child support for guardians, no help with daycare, or any other expenses.

“I mean he calls me ‘Grandma’. But if people ask him ‘Where’s your mom?’, he points to me,” she said smiling.

But for grandparents involved, it’s just a natural call of duty.

The guardian we spoke with says for any other grandparent, or anyone taking care of their relative’s children, her advice is to go through the legal process. Even though there is a cost, peace of mind is what you’re really paying for.