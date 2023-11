MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) —The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified on November 19 about a produced water spill near Medora.

According to the NDDEQ, Granite Creek Energy, LLC reported the pipeline leak in Billings County.

Granite Creek is estimating that 300 barrels, or 12,600 gallons, of produced water was released and impacted pastureland.

Personnel are inspecting the site and they will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.