MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you are looking for a new opportunity to grow your business, there’s a new way to get some extra funds.

Because the Foundation for Rural Service and SRT are accepting applications for the community grant program.

Organizations can receive anywhere from $250 to $5,000.

Many groups can apply — especially those focusing on business and economic development, community development, education, or telecommunications.

The goal is to support, grow, and sustain rural communities here in our state.

SRT’s role as a rural broadband service and cooperative in the area is to ultimately support this mission.

“We are kind of a segue for North Dakota communities in our SRT service area to be able to apply for this. So SRT will get all of the applications, we will go through them, and kind of vet them a little bit and we forward them on to the foundation for rural service for them to determine what fulfills the qualifications in the best way,” said Becky Towery, the community relations coordinator for SRT.

Even if you’re not a customer of SRT, you can still apply for the grant as long as you are in the service area.