Grant Helps North Dakota Kids get Access to Early Education

Starting school before kindergarten is becoming more and more common and setting the expectations for school kids. But pre-school isn’t like public school, it costs money.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is trying to lower those costs, so families in need can get an equal education.

They awarded close to a million dollars in grant money to several early childhood education centers across the state.

We sat down with the coordinator for the Bismarck Early Childhood Education program, one of the recipients.

She says their portion of the money will go towards the program for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds, to help pay the cost of going to school.

BECEP Coordinator Valerie Bakken shares, “Because we know that there are some families looking for that need, and research has indicated that preschool services are truly important for our young.”

BECEP has programs for kids from birth through age 6, including special education programs.

