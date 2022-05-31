BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the season when you can expect delays as you travel the highways and byways of North Dakota. But a delay starting Wednesday will not be due to road construction.

Instead, it’s happening because of the inspection of the Grant Marsh Bridge in anticipation of major work planned for 2023.

The Grant Marsh Bridge is the I-94 bridge between Bismarck and Mandan.

Next year, the bridge will be resurfaced and the joints expanded. Work on the piers will also be done.

The inspection will mean an alternating lane will be closed every day beginning Wednesday and lasting through June 7.

On weekdays, the work will be happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., trying to avoid the busiest travel times.

Next weekend, the bridge inspection starts at 7 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m. on both days.