Grant Will Provide Home Care to Rural North Dakota

A home care provider in Bismarck is expanding to the southwest region of the state.

Northland Care Coordination was awarded a grant of $105,000. That money will allow Northland to expand west and offer care for seniors in Dickinson and surrounding rural communities.

The home care program helps seniors with things like preparing meals, transportation, personal care and light housekeeping.

Northland said it conducts thorough training for its caregivers.

“What we do is we train you, and if you have a clean background we make sure you’re bonded and insured and competence checked and trained through a nurse. So you’re a qualified service provider for the state,” said Northland Care Coordination Program Director Tiffany Krumm.

The expansion is expected to bring several jobs to southwestern North Dakota, as well.