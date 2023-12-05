NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Kirsten Baesler, the North Dakota School Superintendent, said that two schools have been awarded grants for innovative education projects.

According to a news release, Wyndmere and Beach were both awarded a total of $15,208 for projects.

Wyndmere Elementary, which is in Richland County, will get $7,000 for the school’s fifth-grade class to start a T-shirt printing shop. The first project will be to outfit all the school’s students —about 150 in total — with shirts that feature a student-designed school logo.

Lincoln Elementary in Beach, which is in Golden Valley County, will get $8,208 to design and manufacture displays and projects for the school and county museum, this will include a “farming-math game” for students and museum visitors.

The Department of Public Instruction also awards a teacher innovation grant to one educator every three months, these grants are usually limited to $10,000 each quarter.

According to Taylor Olsen, the program’s administrator, the two grants were made possible because the program had unused money in reserve.

The program is financed by federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds, which started in January 2023 and is set to end in May 2024, which is when the 10th and final round of grants will be awarded. The window for applying for the ninth grant opens on January 17 and closes on January 31.

Kelly Kohoutek, a Wyndmere Elementary teacher, applied for the grant and said one of the goals is to design a school logo for printing on shirts for every student.

“Once the elementary shirt project is complete, our goal is that we will be asked to make shirts for other organizations and community events,” Kohoutek said in the application. “We hope that this project will continue to grow into a recurring opportunity for fifth-grade students for years to come.”

This project will help students learn life skills, like budgeting, advertising, marketing, customer relationships, graphic design, and time management. The largest chunk of the grant will be used to get a T-shirt press

Meanwhile, according to teacher Jessie Schmeling, the Beach project envisions buying two 3-D printers, work benches, and tables to use to create display items for the school and Golden Valley Museum.

Among the ideas for 3-D printing include figurines of animals, buildings, and farm machinery for an interactive farming display at the museum, as well as pieces for math and farming games.

In her application, Schmeling said that she expects the project will expand students’ knowledge, “their sense of belonging to the community and creativity … We also expect this project to increase visitors and community involvement with our museum.”

An advantage to 3-D printing is that it can be used to create pieces that students can play and touch at the museum.

“We want to have the students create their own museum display that is child-friendly,” Schmeling said in the application. “This display would allow children to interact with objects related to Golden Valley County history and current agricultural activity that occurs within our community.”