Grass fire threatens home in southeast Minot

A grass fire in southeast Minot quickly spread to a shed and threatened a nearby home and garage Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:47 p.m., the Minot Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire on the 4600 block of 16th Avenue SE.

Firefighters were informed that the grass fire was spreading toward a home and garage, and a nearby shed was already on fire.

Crews from Fire Station 4 on 55th Street Southeast arrived on scene within 2:24 minutes of the 911 call, and were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from a garden shed, with the grass fire moving rapidly toward a home and detached garage.

Fire crews extinguished the fire spreading toward the structures and knocked down the fire that had engulfed the shed. Four additional firefighter units arrived on scene and assisted in fire suppression operations.

The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and denied transport to a medical facility; no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say, this incident is a good example of how fast fire can spread during current dry conditions.