WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, Oct. 15, Grayson Mill Operating LLC notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality of a produced water spill from a pipeline on a well pad they operate in Williams County.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the incident occurred about six miles west of Williston.

The initial report from Grayson indicated 2,305 barrels, or 96,810 gallons, of produced water (a byproduct of oil preparation), was released, with a currently unknown amount entering a containment pond adjacent to the well pad.

Personnel from Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

Federal and state laws require that operators report the spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air, or soil.

Visit their website for more information about North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System notifications and public access tool.