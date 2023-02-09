BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 27-year tradition of the Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race wants to expand its reach to support the health and well-being of kids.

According to a news release, the funds that are raised will directly support Sanford Children’s Hospital and clinics in the Bismarck area, along with treatment-related assistance for qualifying patients beginning this year.

Every dollar will stay local to support:

Direct assistance for qualifying local kids with cerebral palsy through the GABR Legacy Fun, which helps with essential equipment, home and vehicle modifications, and other needs not covered by insurance.

Direct assistance for qualifying Sanford Children’s patients to help their families with treatment-related expenses like lodging, travel, and more.

Programs and services like Child Life, that helps young patients and their families cope with hospitalization through therapeutic play, education, and more.

Lifesaving medical equipment.

Specialized staff education and training.

“The 2023 GABR event will be as inspiring and exciting as ever. We’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate and support all the inspiring local kids and families who count on Sanford Children’s in our region,” said Sanford Health Foundation Executive Director, Sara Haugen. “We are incredibly grateful for everyone who has continued to support the expanded mission so that we can meet the rising needs of our local kids.”

Each dollar that was raised before 2023, will honor the intention of donors by supporting local children with cerebral palsy and related conditions and Sanford Children’s Therapies, as previously communicated.

Registration for the Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race starts on February 27, and the event takes place on May 6.