Great American Bike Race online registration begins

BISMARCK — It’s the 24th year the Great American Bike Race will take place. It’s an annual event hosted by the Sanford Health Foundation.

More than 1,200 riders will ride for 20 minutes on stationary bikes to help families of children and young adults with cerebral palsy and other related childhood-onset conditions permanently affecting development.  

It goes from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Legacy High School, 3400 E. Calgary Ave.

To secure a team, captains will need to register online at gabr.sanfordhealth.org/bismarck beginning at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5.  

GABR has grown to be the largest fundraiser of its kind in the U.S. Since it began, GABR has raised nearly $4 million. In 2019, more than $390,000 was raised for families to help off-set costs for adaptive equipment, therapy, wheelchairs and more. 

Registering early means participants, spectators, community fundraisers and event sponsors will have ample time to prepare for the April event. People come from all over to participate in GABR so it’s a great way to steward the community’s time in the hopes of increasing participation and fundraising efforts. Doing so captures groups who traditionally haven’t had the opportunity to attend because they missed the registration deadline.

