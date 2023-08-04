BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Great Plains food bank received a large donation thanks to the CHS Dakota Plains AG Harvest for Hunger Campaign.

CHS is a cooperative made up of farmers and local cooperatives across the country. CHS has been making contributions since 2011 and the donation will help feed hungry people in our state.

If you’re in need of help, you can visit one of the Great Plains Food Bank’s 200 partner food pantries across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

“When you have a partner like CHS that is so giving and willing to help in our work. We are able to be a part of, donated more than $53,000 yesterday here to our work. That is going to a long way, that is going to provide over 100,000 meals,” said Jared Slinde, the communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

The mobile food pantry is another program for those looking for food assistance.

Those looking for food assistance and how to access it can also go to their website.