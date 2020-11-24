Great Plains Food Bank sees decline in volunteers, needs additional help

Coronavirus
A food bank in the Peace Garden State is giving back to those in need, but they need a little help.

The Great Plains Food Bank needs volunteers to help distribute food on Tuesday in Plaza, Parshall and New Town. Since the pandemic began, the nonprofit has seen a decline in volunteers, making it difficult to serve people who need food assistance.

The regional services manager says they need all the help they can get, and they are keeping safety first.

“We ask that anyone that has tested positive for COVID in the past 14 days, please stay home or if you have anyone that is pending a test, or if you have any symptoms,” said Rachel Monge.

She says to limit the contact between volunteers and people they serve they will have a drive-thru service set up. If you would like to volunteer, contact Monge at 701-390-2513.

