NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Pantry is making a couple of stops on November 28.

According to a news release, the trucks carrying boxed food items, fresh produce, and non-perishable items are stopping in Parshall and White Shield.

Anyone who needs food assistance can attend and get free food.

The mobile food pantry is stopping at Parshall first at North County Oil at 7258 38th St NW. They will be there from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. until gone, they will then be in White Shield at the Public Safety Building at 401 Son of Star (Roseglen).