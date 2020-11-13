Great Plains Food Pantry opens service center in western North Dakota

Coronavirus
Bismarck is now home to the Great Plains Food Bank’s new regional service center.

The 10,000-square-foot center allows the organization to better serve families, food pantries and those in need in western North Dakota.

The new center means trucks could leave out of Bismarck instead of coming all the way from Fargo.

KX spoke with the CEO who says the need for the center is especially necessary this year with the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re still not at a point where we’ve ended hunger. And we need to continue to expand and grow what we do until that day when nobody goes hungry. And this is going to be a key building block of our efforts to do that,” said Steve Sellent, the CEO of the food bank.

On average they serve around 14 million meals a year, but this year they are expecting to serve over 20 million.

