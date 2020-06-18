Great Tomato Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Great Tomato Festival was canceled for the first time in its 31 year history due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Festival was scheduled for Aug. 12 at the State Fair Center in Minot.

“There is really no choice to be made in this matter. For the safety of all of our volunteers and of those in attendance, a large gathering is just not feasible. Our sponsorship team has also concluded that we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from the business community at this time of economic uncertainty.

After 31 years without interruption it’s heartbreaking to see a break in our winning streak. But like any winning team, we plan to be back to full strength when the time is ripe. We will miss seeing our many friends and sponsors this year and look forward to our next Great Tomato Festival,” said Peggy Miller, Great Tomato Festival founder.

This year’s beneficiaries, The Taube Museum of Art and Minot Symphony Orchestra, will be holding an online event and auction.