WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On February 13, Geryson Mill Operating, LLC informed the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality of a produced water spill about six miles northwest of Williston.

According to a news release, the spill was from a pipeline line they operate.

Produced water is a by-product of oil production.

The first reports from Greyson showed that there were 5,500 barrels, or 231,000 gallons, of produced water released and that it flowed approximately 100 feet over range land and into Stockyard Creek.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. People from Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and will monitor the investigation and remediation.

Federal and state laws require that operators report any spills of any materials that could pollute the water, air, or soil.