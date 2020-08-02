Grieving family of Williams County’s first COVID-19 death speaks out

Roland Marmon said, “They were fighting the, fighting the MRSA. This staff infection was affecting all of her organs, internal organs, lungs, heart, brain.”

He says his mother, Patsy Marmon, was admitted to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck after a pacemaker she received a few days earlier was believed to have infected her with MRSA.”

“She developed a rapid breathing and they were trying to fix that.” he said.

Marmon says the two weeks they were at Sanford his mother was being tested for COVID-19.

“She was tested three times and every one of them were negative” he said.

He says things seemed to be getting better.

“At about midnight the nurse called and said, you might want to get the family together, things have taken a change for the worse” Marmon said.

After a 4th test on July 17th, Patsy Marmon had tested positive.

“We’re notified she has COVID at midnight. They take her to the 4th floor, now only my sister can see her, only one person is allowed up there, so I never got to see my mother again,” he said.

Patsy was pronounced dead, two days after her positive test.

“By 7 o’clock in the morning we had to take her off the respirator and she lasted maybe a minute,” Marmon said.

Marmons son, Jason Marmon says her death probably could have been avoided.

“You almost have to build stand-alone infrastructure for this CORONAVIRUS because if the COVID floor is on the fourth floor and I come in and my grandma is on the second floor, we’re using the same elevators. The same elevators were used for all those people. The air exchanges, the ventilation system is all connected.” Patsy Marmon’s Grandson Jason Marmon said.

Which is why Jason and his father are speaking out.

“It’s not necessarily life-threatening for young people, I guess for people who are healthy, but our grandparents or our parents, people who have underlying conditions, it’s a big deal for them.” Jason Marmon said.

The two say they’re still piecing together where the virus may have contracted from and hope to be a part of a solution moving forward.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, but the family says they’ll have a decision in the nearing weeks.

