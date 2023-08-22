MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is almost over for many kids going back to school this week.

And Mandan is ending their summer with a bang. KX News headed to Eagle’s Park to see what they had cooking.

“Come out and meet the police officers, stay before school, you don’t have to messy up your kitchen, just come and visit us,” said Mandan Chief of Police Jason Ziegler.

And that’s exactly what hundreds of people did — for the sixth annual Grill with a Cop event, hosted by the Mandan Police Department.

They enjoyed free food and snow cones, got to get their face painted, checked out vehicles used by law enforcement, and even met some of the K-9s that help protect the city. And it’s safe to say people enjoyed themselves.

“It’s great so far, it’s nice and warm, lots of people, good food, right? you excited to have your chips?” said attendee Amanda Sailer. “Yeah,” her son Maddox excitedly responded.

“It’s nice that the community shows up and just kind of helps foster those relationships,” added attendee and volunteer Erika Gallaway. It’s just a fun event all around to visit with everyone.”

But the event offers much more than just free food and entertainment. Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler says Grill with a Cop strengthens the community, too.

“Our citizens get to meet our police officers, understand that there are human beings behind the badge, we have a job to do, and our ultimate job is to protect everybody in our community, regardless, and this was designed to really just say thank you to our community, and so you can meet our officers and you can see what your tax dollars pay for.”

Many kids say the event inspires them.

“I like cops, and I want to be a cop,” remarked Tyrel Christmann.

“Police are really important, and we need these people and all these other events and stuff,” added Madisyn Goettle.

If you missed the grill out, don’t worry. You can also check out the Bismarck Police Department community picnic that will be taking place on August 26.